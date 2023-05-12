COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — House of Heroes is partnering up with the Samoan Congregations Church Youth Group to honor the widow of a veteran.

On May 13 at 9 a.m., volunteers will do landscaping and yardwork at a home in the 1600 block of 41st St. for Geraldine Lassiter — widow of Robert Lassiter.

Robert Lassiter was born in January of 1937. In 1956, he joined the U.S. air force where he served for six years. He passed away on July 13, 2008.

A flag ceremony will be held at noon on Saturday for the veteran.