Wife of CSU tennis coach passes away after car accident

The CSU family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Late Thursday evening, the Columbus State University athletics department was notified of a tragic automobile accident involving head tennis coach Evan Isaacs’ wife, Michelle.

“Our hearts are heavy for the tragic loss of Michelle, and all in the Cougar family grieve for Evan and his girls,” said Director of Athletics Todd Reeser. “As a community, we will wrap our arms around them to provide the support to move forward during this difficult time.”

“Her loss will truly be felt around the world through the countless tennis student-athletes that have benefited from her nurturing and caring support. We will forever celebrate and treasure her significant impact.”

Information on funeral arrangements will be made available at a later date.