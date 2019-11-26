Wild Wing Cafe provides Thanksgiving dinner to over 100 people

The Valley Rescue Mission fed over 100 people with the help of a local restaurant.

Wild Wing Cafe staff prepared a Thanksgiving style dinner for people who are not fortunate enough to celebrate the holidays. The owner of Wild Wing Cafe Sanjay Choudhury says every year his restaurant gives back for the holidays, but this is their first year bringing the food to Valley Rescue Mission.

He says his crew has been preparing for this day since five this morning.

“For some reason, they don’t have what we have. So we want to be the same and we want to give them the minimum of whatever we can. The holiday times, they don’t feel that they’re not part of our external family. As Columbus family, Columbus community family. So, I think it’s very important for all of us to give back during the holiday time especially,” Choudhury said.

Choudhury also brought his family in to help serve food. He says he is very thankful to be able to put a smile on others faces for the holidays.