William Cross enters guilty plea in hit-and-run death of Carver coach in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – William Cross, 22, plead guilty to charges of Vehicular Homicide, Fleeing Law Enforcement, and obstruction of justice. The charge of Felony Murder was dropped.

Cross was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison for the April 2016 crash that killed Carver High School coach David Pollard. He will serve 15 years for Vehicular Homicide and 10 years on theft charges.

William Cross

The case brings a resolution to the 2016 case, after the beloved Carver High coach was killed in a hit-and-run after Cross struck Pollard’s car in a stolen vehicle while running a red light.

Cross, who was 19 at the time, was originally charged with Felony Murder, Theft By Taking Auto and Homicide by Vehicle. As originally reported, Cross was driving the stolen car on Buena Vista Road and crashed into Pollard’s car on April 18, 2016.

Police said Cross ran from the scene, and was arrested after a tip came in anonymously to a local pastor that Cross was involved in the accident and then told police. Officer video and private surveillance also played a large role in the case, police said.