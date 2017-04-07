Wilson Apartments murder suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Adrian Pollard, the man charged with the murder of 25-year-old Maurice McGhee in March at the Wilson Apartments plead not guilty to all charges in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday morning.

Pollard was charged with murder, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Back on March 24, Columbus Police responded to a shooting at the Wilson Apartments and found McGhee with a gunshot wound. He was soon transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the hearing, Sgt. Stewart Carter said that after authorities arrived and began speaking to witnesses that Pollard emerged as a suspect in the shooting. Sergeant Carter said that there was a verbal altercation between Pollard and McGhee, which may have been started over a woman who Pollard had a relationship with and who McGhee was dating at the time.

During Sgt. Carter’s testimony, he told the court that witnesses saw the two arguing by a building in the complex. In addition, Sgt. Carter said that some people said that Pollard had a weapon on his person before the shooting. He added that a construction worker who heard the shots thought he saw a weapon in McGhee’s waistband, but said he did not see it after a group of people congregated around McGhee.

Some witnesses told police in statements that Pollard was the aggressor, but witnesses that appeared in court Thursday said that McGhee was the instigator.

In his testimony, Sgt. Carter said that the woman who Pollard used to be in a relationship with came to the police station days after the incident saying that she received messages from Pollard saying that he shot McGhee in self-defense because McGhee came towards him with a gun. Sergeant Carter also added that during the interview, Pollard called her saying the same thing.

Pollard’s attorney, Mark Shelnutt argued that his client shot in self-defense and tried to have Pollard’s murder charge dropped.

“What the deceased did was go after that initial verbal altercation according to the testimony and then went and retrieved a weapon and came back,” Shelnutt said. “It was when he came back going towards Mr. Pollard and firing at Mr. Pollard, that’s when he had to defend himself.”

Shelnutt told News Three after the hearing that his client feels remorseful and upset after what happened.

The case was bound over to superior court.