COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A large tree has been taken down in Monday afternoon’s storm.

The pine tree was uprooted on Grant Road near the intersection of Macon Road and Reese Road.

Eyewitnesses on scene say the tree landed on two vehicles parked at the home.

The winds also displaced a playground slide from the home’s back yard into a neighboring front yard, and caused a tree house collapse.

No injuries have been reported.

Everyone should avoid the area until the tree has been cleared.