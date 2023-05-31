COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local grocery store will celebrate its recent revamp with a community celebration. Columbus’ Winn-Dixie location on Veterans Parkway hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning at 8 a.m. and will continue the festivities on Saturday, June 3 with live entertainment, giveaways, cooking demonstrations and samples.

At the event, which lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., those in attendance can take part in free raffles and giveaways that are open to all. Winn-Dixie plans to give out gift cards with values between $5 and $500 to the first 500 guests who arrive.

Raffle prizes will be given away on an hourly basis, with a drawing for a $500 gift card at 11 a.m. to kick things off. The noon prize will be a YETI Tundra 75 cooler with accessories, while 1 p.m. is set to be a Blackstone grill package. The raffles will close with another $500 gift card drawing at 2 p.m.

Also at the event will be a cooking demonstration where store-brand products will be used to create a dish which can be easily made at home. Eventgoers will be able to taste-test the recipe, as well as sample new Winn-Dixie products and other customer favorites.

There will also be music from a local DJ playing “upbeat hits and favorite beats,” according to Winn-Dixie Public Relations Account Manager Rachel Higgins.

A press release from the store stated the store’s renovations were the result of customer and store associate feedback collected over the last year. Changes include upgrades to the produce, deli and seafood sections of the store in terms of option variety and price, according to the release.

The store is also equipped for curbside and delivery services, which cost an additional $1.99 and $9 respectively.