LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Rockingfest on the Square, a free, winter-themed, family-friendly festival is returning for its third year. Hosted by the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce (GVACC), it will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST in downtown LaFayette, Alabama. If you’re not familiar with the area, you can type “2 Lafayette Street N LaFayette, Alabama” into your GPS.

This event will have 85 vendors, according to GVACC Executive Director Carrie Royster.

“We have cut it off at 70 for the past two years, and so, we’re going to try our luck with adding a few extra this year,” she said. “We just don’t want that one street overcrowded. Our ultimate goal is to open up the second road as we grow. But we’re trying to find a happy medium before we open up that second road.”

There will be familiar attractions from last year such as a synthetic ice-skating rink, photos with Santa (from noon to 2 p.m. CST), what is allegedly the world’s largest rocking horse, a large inflatable called the Everest Climb-N-Slide and a bounce house. The live DJ will be Gator Kincaid. There will also be a “touch-a-truck” event, which is an opportunity for kids to touch and learn about various types of vehicles.

As happened last year, the touch-a-truck event will feature first responder vehicles. Royster said that this year, it will also feature race cars and possibly a tractor.

Something else that will be new this year is Snowzilla Jr., an inflatable slide that stands almost 35 feet tall and 90 feet long and has a built-in bouncy house on its back side.

“We’ve also added the pod, which is a tailgating experience,” Royster said. “And so, anyone that is hesitant at coming and enjoying the day with us in LaFayette for Rockingfest on the Square, they’ll have the opportunity to come. They can catch their ball game. We will have three different football games playing at any given time during the event.”

Royster said that the GVACC doesn’t anticipate making money from the event. When she started it, she wanted to create something free for the community and people from surrounding areas to enjoy.

“They only thing they have to spend is if they want to eat there or if they want to buy something from a vendor,” she said.