Woman arrested on 18 counts of exploitation of elderly woman and fraud

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman on multiple charges that involve exploitation of an elderly woman and fraud.



Police say back in April, 75-year-old victim noticed several unauthorized charges on her Regions bank account. The charges totaled several thousand dollars.

Investigation lead police to identified Emily Drury, age 27, as the person responsible for the stolen bank card and the charges that were made on it. Drury was arrested on June 6.

Drury has been charged with nine counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person and nine counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.



Police say Drury has a long history of theft and drug use.