Woman, baby injured in crash on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic crash has occurred on Buena Vista Road. The crash happened late Tuesday night between Floyd Road and Lake Rushing Drive on Buena Vista Road.

At least two people were injured in the crash, including a woman and an infant, according to officials.

Details about the crash are limited at this time. Both victims have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WRBL is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.