COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL the woman injured in last night’s car crash on Buena Vista Road died at the hospital but was resuscitated. She remains in critical condition.

Officials said an infant is also in critical condition after the crash.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. between Floyd Road and Lake Rushing Drive. The Columbus Motor Squad was investigating.