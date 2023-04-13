DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) — A Woman died, and a man was injured in two-vehicle collision on a highway in Barbour County.

According to law enforcement, Maria Santos Pocc-Pacay, 40, was fatally injured when the SUV she was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Timothy Jack McCoy, 58, of Newville.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near Clio at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. Pocc-Pacay was pronounced dead at the scene. Jack was injured and taken to a hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.