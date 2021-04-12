Woman dies on birthday in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating an early morning automobile crash on Buena Vista Road that left a 64-year-old woman dead.
Mary Carter of Columbus was killed in the accident, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. She was taken by ambulance to the St. Francis-Emory Healthcare emergency room just after midnight Monday morning. That’s where she was pronounced dead, Bryan said.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the 4000 block of Buena Vista Road.
Carter was killed on her birthday. A cause of death has not been determined and Carter’s body is being sent to Decatur for an autopsy.
