 

Woman dies on birthday in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating an early morning automobile crash on Buena Vista Road that left a 64-year-old woman dead.

Mary Carter of Columbus was killed in the accident, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. She was taken by ambulance to the St. Francis-Emory Healthcare emergency room just after midnight Monday morning. That’s where she was pronounced dead, Bryan said.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 4000 block of Buena Vista Road.  

Carter was killed on her birthday. A cause of death has not been determined and Carter’s body is being sent to Decatur for an autopsy.

