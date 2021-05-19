Woman found dead, apparently struck by a vehicle along Milgen Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning when she was apparently struck by a vehicle on Milgen Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms.

Jennifer Sitz was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional at 1:35 a.m., Bryan said.

She was struck near Whisperwood Apartments and her body was found by a person walking along the road, Ryan said.

The death is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.