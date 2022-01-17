Woman hospitalized following house fire on 40th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire/EMS responded to a fire on 40th Street Monday afternoon. The call about the fire, at a duplex house located in the 600 block of 40th Street near Oats Avenue, came in at 4:38 p.m., on Jan. 17. 2022.

According to officials with Columbus Fire/EMS, one person was injured in the fire.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the woman suffered 2nd and possibly 3rd degree burns, and has inhalation burns as a result of the fire. She is expected to be transported to a hospital with a burn treatment center, according to officials.

No other people were in the house at the time of the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.