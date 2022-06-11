TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman is in critical condition and a girl has died after being pulled from the water of West Point Lake on Saturday in an apparent drowning.

According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the victims are a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, both from LaGrange.



Officials said deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR were dispatched to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road at 1:57 p.m. in regards to a possible drowning involving two victims.



When deputies arrived they found the 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing.

Deputies immediately began life saving measures and the victim was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, and is currently in critical condition.

The second victim, a 13-year-old girl could not be located. Officials said using boat operations, deputies and the Department of Natural Resources began searching for the other victim with no success.

A dive team with Columbus Fire and Rescue was requested. They arrived on scene at around 5:00 p.m. They began searching and the body of 13-year-old girl was recovered by the dive teams at around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said names of the victims are not being released at this time due to on-going family notifications.



According to officials, the incident appears to a tragic accident.