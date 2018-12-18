Woman in custody after standoff escalates into house fire

A Columbus woman is in custody after a standoff that lasted most of the day on Monday.

64-year-old Rhonda Crute was booked into the Muscogee County jail Monday evening. Crute is facing charges for arson, aggravated assault on a police officer and aggravated assault on the individual after Columbus Police Department responded to a call that an individual was threatening someone with a gun.

Maj. J.D. Hawk tells News 3 the individual barricaded herself in her home on 20th street with a weapon.

“The hostage negotiators were called out, and tried to make communication with the individual. It went on for quite a while at which time the swat team was then deployed, negotiations continued, they tried to get the individual to get out of the house at which time shots were fired,”Hawk said.

Hawk says while the hostage negotiator was trying to convince the woman to exit the home, she set her house on fire. Moments later officials made entry into the home.

Hawk says Crute is now in custody and is being transported to Muscogee county jail and she is facing charges.

“Charges that are now in play are arson in the second degree for setting the house on fire, four counts of aggravated assault on the police officers for shots being fired and also aggravated assault on the original individual from the original call,” Hawk said.