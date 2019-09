The woman accused of setting her house on fire during a standoff with police made her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Rhonda Crute waived her rights in Recorders Court after a standoff at her home that lasted for several hours on Monday.

Crute is facing charges for aggravated assault against an individual, arson, and four to five counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

Crute is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on no bond. Her case was bound over Superior Court.