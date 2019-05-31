Woman killed by falling tree limb in Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Valley Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a falling tree limb Thursday afternoon.

The Valley Police Department and the East Alabama Fire Department EMS responded to the 100 block of Church Street in reference to a woman being struck by a falling limb around 2:30 p.m.

First responders found 31-year-old Erendira Castillo Hernandez being held by her husband, Roberto Perez.

EMS personnel began treating Hernandez while officers spoke with Perez about what had happened. Perez stated that they and their three children were getting into their vehicle to leave when a large limb fell from the tree above them, striking Hernandez in the head and upper body.

Hernandez was transported to the EAMC-Lanier hospital where she was pronounced dead because of her injuries.