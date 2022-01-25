Woman killed crash at Pegasus Parkway and Lukken Industrial Drive in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly crash is under investigation in LaGrange. According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Pegasus Parkway at Lukken Industrial Drive.

Officials said the call about the two vehicle crash came in at 4:58 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2022. A female driver was killed in the crash.

According to police, the preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that the female driver was travelling south on Lukken Industrial Drive, when she failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection with Pegasus Parkway. The vehicle went past the stop sign and hit a second vehicle, driven by a male driver, identified as Chris Vaughn.

Police said the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her identity will be released following notification of her family.

Vaughn suffered minor injuries and was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Marshall McCoy (706) 883-2642 or Cpl. William Jones (706) 883-2603.

