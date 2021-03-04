 

Woman wanted in connection to deadly Columbus stabbing arrested in Florida

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – A woman wanted in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing has been arrested in Florida.

On Wednesday, Vivian Denise Fletcher was arrested in Levy County, Florida, according to police.

Police say Fletcher is wanted in connection to the death Antonio Zarie Blanding.

On August 8, 2020, Blanding, age 31, was found stabbed to death in the area of 32nd Avenue, between Cusseta Road and Lee Street.

Fletcher is being held in the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility awaiting extradition.

A date for Fletcher’s extradition has not been determined, but police are hoping to have her returned to Columbus as early as week.

