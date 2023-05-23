COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A timeline for the redevelopment of Heritage Park in the Columbus Historic District was announced Tuesday morning at a groundbreaking along Broadway.

The park, developed by the Historic Columbus Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to preserving history, and the city of Columbus, will be the site of five revitalized historic homes.

The existing sculptures and artifacts from Heritage Park will be relocated to the Chattahoochee Promenade, just across Front Avenue.

Five historic houses, including the Promenade House, three houses from the original Westville site in Lumpkin, GA, and a house from Juniper, GA, will then be moved to the current Heritage Park site, according to Historic Columbus.

The Promenade House is currently located on Front Avenue and was the longtime home of Keep Columbus Beautiful.

The project is slated for completion in the first half of next year when the houses will be sold as private residences by W.C. Bradley Real Estate.

The $3 million budget has been raised through Historic Columbus fundraising efforts.

The endeavor is a partnership between Historic Columbus, the Columbus Consolidated Government, W.C. Bradley Real Estate, Brasfield & Gorrie, Historic Westville, Hecht Burdeshaw, Moon Meeks, Barnes Gibson and Partners, and Brock Jones, Inc.