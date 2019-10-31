Workers at Paws Humane Society hope neglected and abused dogs spread awareness on animal cruelty

Disturbing photos of two dogs were found in poor condition. The gut-wrenching pictures gained attention, escalating on Facebook.

“They were found by a good samaritan, she was dropping off her grandchild at school or the school bus stop. She saw them and had to catch them, they were scared and she brought them to us,” said Courtney Pierce, Paws Humane Society Director of Adoptions and Admissions.

Edith and Ethel were checked inside of the veterinary clinic early this week, where they were able to receive medical care.

Edith, she is good now that she is groomed she’s excited to have all of those mats off of her. For Ethel, she had to undergo surgery and have that large mass and while they were in there they found more masses,” said Pierce.

Unfortunately, experts found out Ethel has cancer. Right now she is under hospice foster care.

“As far as charges we have no idea who they belong to, I highly doubt anyone is going to step forward for them,” said Pierce.

Lately, Pierce has encountered numerous cases of animal cruelty. She says with these alarming photos she’s hoping to break that cycle.

“We do work very closely with animal care and control so if you do see things like that we urge the public to call in and report that,” said Pierce.

To report signs of animal cruelty, you can contact the Animal Care and Control Center at 706-653-4512.