WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Cardio and upper body exercises for busy women

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far!

Daryl Wright of Wright Way Fitness is bringing another edition of Workout Wednesday to WRBL News 3 with

an exercise circuit that pushes you to use your upper body and get some cardio in.

Wright gives us three simple exercises:

EXERCISE ONE: Heisman/ The Heisman player pose gets your heart rate up with two simple steps and raise.

EXERCISE TWO: Inch-worm/ Inch by inch, walk down into the plank position where your hands are right under your shoulders and your body is in a straight position.

EXERCISE THREE: Bear Crawl/ This exercise engages your core muscles.

Wright does these exercises for 50 seconds with 10 seconds of rest each. If you know of a great upcoming exercise or training routine for a future Workout Wednesday be sure to message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook page.

