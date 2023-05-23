COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — To celebrate World Turtle Day on Tuesday, May 23, Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center is holding “Sea Turtle Hurdles” this upcoming weekend.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, when attendees will learn more about turtles through a couple different programs. Participants can expect stories, crafts and other turtle-related activities.

Around 11:30 a.m., the center will hold an animal show with – you guessed it — turtles, among other Oxbow creatures.

The event is free to attend, though the public is required to RSVP at this link.