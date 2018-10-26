WRBL News 3 and Columbus Health Department sponsor Operation Drug Take Back Video Video

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE: 10/26/2018

Operation Drug Take Back was a huge success.

With a street value of $20 per pill, WRBL News 3 and the Columbus Health Department collected $527,000 worth of drugs.

Thank you to all who participated!

ORIGINAL STORY:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) --WRBL News 3 and the Columbus Health Department teams up Thursday, October 25th for Operation Drug Take Back.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

From 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies are on site at the Columbus Health Department, located at 2100 Comer Road. They're accepting expired and unused prescription drugs from citizens for safe and secure disposal.

Operation drug take back



News 3’s Ashley Garrett is at the event, and will be in the station’s 12:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. newscasts, educating News 3 viewers on the dangers of unused and expired prescription medications, how to properly secure them and the role they can play in the nation’s opioid epidemic when not secured.



The event helps promote the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day which will take place the following Saturday, October 27th. Georgia and Alabama law enforcement agencies are participating, providing a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs at locations across both states.



To locate a local collection site on the day of the 27th, CLICK HERE.



According to the DEA, a 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found 6.2 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

For information on purchasing a specially-designed safe to better secure your prescription medicine – CLICK HERE.



For more information on prescription drug abuse, go to:

www.DEA.gov

www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com

www.JustThinkTwice.com