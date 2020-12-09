WRBL News 3, Overhead Door Company of Columbus, and Daniel Appliance are on your side with our Holiday Heroes campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – At WRBL News 3, we’re committed to being “On Your Side.” It’s a promise built on strong local journalism and backed up by being involved in the communities we serve.

Our Holiday Heroes campaign is now in its second week. The campaign continued Wednesday at Overhead Door Company of Columbus on 5th Avenue in Uptown.

News 3’s Teresa Whitaker lead the charge for the campaign all day Wednesday.



The day started with a surprise $500 cash donation. That was followed by a steady stream of donations from generous viewers.



One wonderful donor dropped off two large bags filled with hand-knitted scarfs and hats.

Our Holiday Heroes campaign is presented by Daniel Appliance. Wednesday’s donation drive was sponsored by Overhead Door Company of Columbus. Ed Gaffney is the owner and great community partner.

Ed Gaffney, owner Overhead Door Company of Columbus:

“We’re happy to have you with us today and to welcome your viewers as they come by our location here on 5th Avenue in Uptown Columbus. On behalf of all of our employees here at Overhead Door, we want to encourage everyone who can to come on out, drop off a warm coat, a wool hat, socks, shoes, gloves or a blanket – anything you can afford to donate so we can help support the tremendous work Valley Rescue Mission and Santa’s Castle do to help local families here in Columbus who find themseLves facing tough times. We are proud to be part of News 3’s Holiday Heroes Heroes campaign.”



Throughout the campaign, we are accepting donations of new or gently used blankets, winter coats, hats, gloves, and shoes for Valley Rescue Mission.

We are also accepting new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for Santa’s Castle at Fort Benning.



Everyone who stops by and donates will be entered into a drawing to win one of five family packs of four tickets to Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens.

Our next donation drive is Monday, Dec. 14 at McDonald’s on Bradley Park Drive from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

