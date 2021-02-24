WRBL News 3 viewers reflect on COVID-19 one year later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 2020 was a year for the history books. In December 2019, a new coronavirus that mimicked the flu, only in some cases worse, was discovered in Wuhan, China. On February 3, 2020, the U.S. declared a Public Health Emergency. By February 11, the World Health Organization or WHO had given this new virus a name: COVID-19.

Health officials learned that this new virus kills, particularly in those patients with underlying health issues. It was spreading across the United States quickly. In March 2020, many states began shelter-in-place orders. The world as we knew it, seemingly shut down. Georgia would join those other states by issuing orders limiting contact between its citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19. On April 3, Governor Brian Kemp shut down the state.

To date, more than 503,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States. Nearly 15,000 people have died in Georgia. Chattahoochee Valley area residents are reflecting on the turbulent year now behind us and the lasting effects.

Jo Jones, a former Muscogee County School educator:

“It has been a true roller coaster. First there was curiosity, then fear, then extreme caution, and finally hope in a vaccine. I think I have experienced most all emotions throughout this past year. I am thankful that my faith in God has held me up. I cling to Him and face tomorrow with possibilities.”

Mitzi Oxford, former Development Director at Valley Rescue Mission and former WRBL staffer:

“I am heartbroken at the number of people across the US who have died as a result, the number of family members who could not be with their loved ones during hospitalization, and the delay in getting where we are today for vaccinations. I know people who have died. I know people who struggled with coronavirus. I know people who had COVID months ago and have experienced ongoing symptoms-the long haulers-as they are called. It hurts me that the news media which I was a part of for 21 years is blamed for prejudiced reporting when many were just trying to do their jobs and report the facts. I worry and pray for my husband who works in a grocery store because people come there without a mask. Mostly I pray and try to find a tiny piece of normalcy in a world full of doubt and hate.”

T. Culpepper Lisa Davis: