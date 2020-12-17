 

WRBL News’s fifth annual Holiday Heroes Campaign wraps up at Callaway Gardens

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

At WRBL News 3 we are On Your Side and committed to bringing you important and relevant local news while serving the community we call home.

We deliver on that promise through projects like our fifth annual Holiday Heroes Campaign. The campaign came to a close Wednesday evening at Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain.



A special thanks to our incredible community partners and the generosity of our News 3 viewers.

  • Daniel Appliance.
  • Extreme Power Sports.
  • Attorney Kenneth S. Nugent
  • Zelmo’s Zip In
  • Overhead Door Company of Columbus
  • Attorney John Foy
  • Pezold Family McDonald’s
  • Callaway Resort and Gardens


