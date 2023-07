COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local sports team paid a visit to the WRBL studio on Friday.

Fountain City FC, a semi-pro soccer team starting up in the Chattahoochee Valley, spoke with Rex Castillo about pick-up groups, sports community and more.

You can hear what Gage Joiner and Jose Perez have to say in the video player above.

Try-outs for the team are on Aug. 5. You can find more information on their Facebook page.