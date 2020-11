COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL is aware of technical difficulties affecting our viewers and our engineers are already working to bring us a fix.

We don’t know much yet about what is causing the errors, but rest assured that the News 3 team is working hard to bring back our on-air coverage and shows for the local community.

Please have patience as we work to address these problems and tune in online to WRBL.com for News 3 Nightwatch.