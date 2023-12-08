COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Saturday afternoon Army and Navy will play football for the 124th time.

This year Army will be wearing uniforms honoring the 3rd Infantry Division. That hits close to home for some old soldiers in Columbus and across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Twenty years ago a small group of tankers in the 3rd Infantry Division made a run into Baghdad. The mission was not what they trained for. But it was what was asked of them.

WRBL will share their story and more on Friday at 5:30 during a half-hour special on the Army-Navy game.

Retired Brig. Gen. Andy Hilmes was the company commander of the frist unit into Baghdad on April 5, 2003.

Here’s what he had to say about that experience.

“So the events of 5 to 7 April 2003 are the most formative and impactful days of my life and certainly of my military career,” Hilmes said. “And I just culminated 28 years of service to the nation. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think back at some point to April 5-7, 2003. And the only way I can describe it is imagine experiencing every emotion, every range of emotion, from happiness to anger to rage to sorrow, grief. Imagine experiencing that in its purest form. Like times 10 multiple times in a 72-hour window. And that’s what, April 5th-7th was for me.”