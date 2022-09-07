COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our team here at WRBL is proud to announce an expansion to our On Your Side coverage, telling stories from the Valley to the Plains.



Starting Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, we will be adding another newscast that will air Monday through Friday, at 5:30 p.m. eastern, 4:30 p.m. central.

This addition to the WRBL lineup will allow for continuous coverage of exclusive local stories during the evening hours of the work week.

The Andy Griffith Show will be moved from its current time-slot to the new slot of 9:00 a.m. eastern, 8:00 a.m. central, Monday through Friday.



We hope you join us and as always, want to thank for trusting WRBL News 3.