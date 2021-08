WRBL will be shutting down our transmitter and going off the air early Thursday for needed maintenance.

The shutdown will occur sometime after 12:35 a.m. – following the end break of Wednesday night’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The shutdown is expected to last a couple of hours – but WRBL is expected to be back on the air in time for the start of our local news at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

We thank you for your patience during this maintenance.