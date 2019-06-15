WRBL to power down transmitter on Saturday for maintenance
COLUMBUS, GA - WRBL will power down its transmitter on Saturday as engineering crews perform maintenance on the station's transmission lines.
The station will go off the air at approximately 9 a.m. EDT and remain off the air until approximately 7 p.m. EDT.
The outage will affect all four of the station's channels: 3.1 (CBS), 3.2 (MeTV), 3.3 (Ion) and 3.4 (Laff TV).
Local subscribers to CBS All Access will be able to stream scheduled CBS programming from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Due to the outage, the CBS Children's programs, "Tails of Valor," and "The Inspectors" will air on Sunday between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
