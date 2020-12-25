WRBL to return to DISH Network

Content from WRBL News 3, along with all other Nexstar stations, will be returning to DISH Network.

WRBL’s parent company, Nexstar Media, and DISH Network have reached multi-year deal that will return Nexstar television stations to DISH’s line-up.

DISH Network removed Nexstar stations from its line-up on Dec. 2, after an agreement could not be reached.

Nexstar regrets the inconvenience experienced by its viewers and looks forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming.