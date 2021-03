COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First Responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on I-185 in Columbus.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportion, the wreck is in the northbound lane just past the Airport Thruway exit.

Officials say the wreck is blocking two to three lanes of traffic.

Currently there is no information about possible injuries in the crash.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.