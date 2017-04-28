Wynnbrook Christian students pack 10,000 meals for homeless, children in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus students are giving back in a very big way to those in need.

Wynnbrook Christian School K though eighth graders packed 10,000 meals for families in need locally and across the world as part of the Feeding the Need program. The event will bring an overseas “mission trip” experience to Wynnbrook’s school campus and make a hands-on difference in the Columbus community and places across the world.

“It gives our students to be hands on in a mission project of packing food, writing notes to send to these people across the world, so everything we want to do here is serving others and glorifying God,” says Jonathan Norton.

Students will be packing 1500 meals to feed the homeless in Columbus. More than 8,000 meals will go overseas to orphans and children facing extreme hunger in Haiti.

Teachers hope the event will teach their students selflessness, generosity and gratitude.