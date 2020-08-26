Yard waste and bulk waste pickup delayed up to three days due to COVID-19, Columbus officials say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced that the pickup for yard waste and bulk waste will have a collection delay of up to three days due to challenges from COVID-19, among others.

The CCG says Waste Collection Pick-Up has been hard by COVID-19, in addition to other challenges such as aged equipment, a driver shortage, inmate labor, and summer storm debris.

Yard waste and bulk waste pickup will continue going forward as the ompany works to “catch up and get back on schedule.”

Staff are reportedly working six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and ask that residents leave yard waste and bulk items on the curb for pickup.

The priority, according to officials, is household and recycling waste. They say when resources are short, they pull from yard and bulk waste resources.

More information is available, as well as calling in work orders, by dialing 311.

