YMCA in Uptown hosts Healthy Kids' Day

COLUMBUS,Ga(WRBL) - The YMCA fitness center in Uptown offered all classes and other resources to the public free of charge Sunday, giving kids the opportunity to try some new activities.

A few of the resources offered at the gym were rock climbing, basketball where kids got a surprise visit from Cody the CSU cougar. Many of the kids say they couldn't get enough of all the fun activities to try.

"I like to swim, rock climb, and I also like playing in the gym and playing basketball. The most that I like about it is eating chocolate in my dad's office," Davis said.

CEO of the YMCA fitness centers in Columbus, Mario Davis brought his kids to the Uptown center to enjoy a fun day with their friends. Davis says not only is today about trying something new - it's to promote a healthier lifestyle for kids to look forward to on their summer break.

"We've been celebrating healthy kids day for over twenty five years now and it really is an opportunity for us to help expose kids to healthy living, nutrition, physical activity and a fun event filled day we've got a lot of vendors out today," Davis said.

Vendors like Simple Greek attended Healthy Kids' day providing parents with samples for their kids to try as a healthy option this summer. Chattahoochee Valley Libraries digital book mobile also got in on today's fun as well.

"There's a thing called the summer slide and basically what happens is if you stop reading you stop working for a few months you come back to school and you find yourself a little behind. So, it's important always be learning and to always be practicing these skills and we can help you fill that gap a little bit," Lundeen said.

Weekly camps at the Columbus YMCA locations start the week following the last day of school.

This was actually the first Sunday that john p thayer y-m-c-a has been open. This location will continue to be open every Sunday from 1-5 p.m.