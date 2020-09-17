Young alligator injured in act of vandalism at Oxbow Meadows

(Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after after several instances of vandalism at at Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center.

According to officials, over the past few weeks there have been three occurrences of vandalism and trespassing on the property, one of them leaving an animal injured.

Officials say there was damage to outdoor exhibits and the grounds.

An alligator was injured after rocks and large flagstones were taken from around Oxbow’s property and thrown into the outdoor American Alligator exhibit. Officials say one of the female juvenile alligators lost a toe on her front foot as a result.

The Columbus State University Police Department has been informed of the situation and is working closely with Oxbow Meadows to ensure that an instance of this nature does not occur again.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact the Columbus State University Police Department at (706) 568-2022.

