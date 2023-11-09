COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL-TV) — The Young Game Changers, a Georgia Forward program, has concluded its evaluation of possible improvements to the Fountain City — the second largest city in Georgia.

The group consisting of 45 to 50 individuals, with a mixture of Columbus natives as well as people from other areas of Georgia, took a look at what some of the challenges are in Columbus.

Together, the group addressed issues including ways to increase communication and collaboration within Columbus, how to inspire and invest in entrepreneurship, how to attract and attain talent for people under 40 and how to reduce poverty and increase economic mobility in south Columbus.

There is a two hour long Presentation on the Georgia Forward website. You can review the report here: https://georgiaforward.org/