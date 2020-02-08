Young men and women with special needs celebrate a Night to Shine

Cascade Hills church rolled out the red carpet to provide those with special needs in our community a night to shine. Over 100 people showed up for the Night to Shine prom.



The annual event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Chasity Stevens, event coordinator, says they hope everyone leaves feeling more special than when they walked in.

“That’s what it’s all about. Us showing them how loved they are by us, how loved they are by God, to shine. To leave here feeling more special than when they walked in the door and that’s our goal just to show them how much they mean to us. There’s nothing more rewarding than giving to someone who can’t give anything in return,” Stevens said.

A couple of the guests say they look forward to this event every year to have their night to shine.

“It’s important to kids everywhere with special needs to come and enjoy music and enjoy life and enjoy friends, Adrian Crawford said.

“It’s a night for everyone to celebrate a Night to Shine. To come together, have fun with friends, and why not,” Aaron Gunter said.

Local businesses made the night special. Each of the special prom guests who attended left with a bag of goodies from several local sponsors.