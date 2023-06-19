ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Locals looking for a “wild” night might find it at the zoo. Savanna Nights at Zoo Atlanta, a special series of monthly themed events for adults 21 and over, kick off on Friday June, 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Pride Night.

“Savanna Nights is a great opportunity to enjoy the Zoo in a different way,” Rachel Davis, director of communications at Zoo Atlanta, said. She added each event could be fun date night, outing with friends or happy hour celebration.

Davis explained the zoo expects the events to be highly sought-after. She recommended buying a ticket in advance through the zoo’s website since attendance caps at 1,000. Guests will also need to present a valid photo ID upon arriving. Those without IDs will be denied entry, Davis said.

Once inside, guests will be given a complimentary cocktail and have an opportunity to explore the zoo’s habitats. Friday’s cocktail will be the “Lion’s Pride,” a drink made with dark rum, passionfruit-infused syrup, pineapple and citrus, according to Davis. Other food and other drink options including beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for attendees to purchase, the event press release states.

She noted animals will begin to head indoors for the night around 8 p.m. and lower zoo areas, including the petting zoo and rides, will not be open.

Other food and other drink options including beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for attendees to purchase.

The night’s entertainment is set to include a variety of activities, including drag bingo hosted by House of Alxndr, line dancing led by Dance Out ATL and chalk art hosted by Art Additive. Music will be provided by Atlanta-based DJ Lyris.

According to Davis, a variety of businesses will be present as part of the Pride Night’s Vendor Village. These include LGBTQ+ organization PFLAG, Atlanta emergency shelter Covenant House and local burlesque and cabaret venue Metropolitan Studios.

Other Savanna Nights will take place in July and August. On Friday, July 21, the zoo will have Superhero Night from 6 to 9 p.m. The series will finish off with a ‘90s Block Party Night on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Each event will feature unique cocktails, entertainment and activities. Davis advised checking the zoo’s website ahead of each event for additional details.

The zoo does not permit outside food and drink at its Savanna Nights events.