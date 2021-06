COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the weekend Zo’s CBS Lounge will be celebrating Juneteenth.

Organizers say commentary will be provided by ResuRRection ENT.’s The Collective Culture Podcast.

Additionally, there will be great vendors, special guest artists, good food by Chef Martez, and fun for all of the family, according to organizers.

The event will be at Zo’s CBD Lounge located at 4910 Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Tickets for admission are $10.

For more information click here.