Local nonprofits are heading to Louisiana to provide relief to survivors of Hurricane Laura

News
Posted: / Updated:

Local nonprofits here in Columbus is on their way to Louisiana to provide relief to victims of last week’s storm. The local groups, Animal SOS and Paws Humane Society are also not coming empty handed.

They’re bringing water, batteries, diapers and other supplies to folks and animals as they start their recovery process. Julee Fryer with Animal SOS is one of the volunteers on this trip. She says they’re also bringing back any cats or dogs that are up for adoption.

“That’s one of the big things is to give people the opportunity to get their animals back. We wouldn’t want to take an animal out that belong to a family so it’s pretty much going in and emptying their shelter for the animals that are already up for adoption and then that will leave room for any displaced animal to come in,” Fryer said.

Animal S0S will meet up with Paws Humane in Louisiana. They say their plan is to pick up as many animals as possible and make room here in Columbus for them. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 96° 73°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories