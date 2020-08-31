Local nonprofits are heading to Louisiana to provide relief to survivors of Hurricane Laura

Local nonprofits here in Columbus is on their way to Louisiana to provide relief to victims of last week’s storm. The local groups, Animal SOS and Paws Humane Society are also not coming empty handed.

They’re bringing water, batteries, diapers and other supplies to folks and animals as they start their recovery process. Julee Fryer with Animal SOS is one of the volunteers on this trip. She says they’re also bringing back any cats or dogs that are up for adoption.

“That’s one of the big things is to give people the opportunity to get their animals back. We wouldn’t want to take an animal out that belong to a family so it’s pretty much going in and emptying their shelter for the animals that are already up for adoption and then that will leave room for any displaced animal to come in,” Fryer said.

Animal S0S will meet up with Paws Humane in Louisiana. They say their plan is to pick up as many animals as possible and make room here in Columbus for them.