Local nonprofits rescue over 30 cats and dogs from Louisiana shelters following Hurricane Laura

Two local animal shelters are back from hurricane-ravaged Louisiana and they did not come back empty handed.

Julee Fryer with Animal SOS says the purpose of the trip was to rescue as many animals as possible following Hurricane Laura.

“We pretty much emptied the whole shelter out, so any strays they had or any displaced animals would have somewhere to go without anybody possibly losing their life for space,” Fryer said.

Paws Humane Society and Animal SOS partnered together to take donated items to Louisiana and bring back animals for adoption from the Louisiana shelters. Together the groups rescued around 20 dogs and 10 cats.

“It’s also bittersweet for them because just like us they get attached to the animals that have in their care. So, it was bittersweet for them to see some of them go, but overall they were really excited and they were very, very grateful for the donations,” Courtney Pierce, director of adoptions/admissions with Paws Humane Society said.

Thanks to these groups, shelters in New Iberia and Lafayette have space for pets whose owners were displaced by the storm. Fryer says even though she was volunteering in a new environment, she picked up on some of the same issues she deals with here in Columbus.

“It doesn’t really matter where you are, there’s a lot of the same issues going on with animals. We had one that we were able to pull who was chained to a tree and left to fend for himself during the storm. These two over here were both owner surrenders, somebody that couldn’t take care of them like surrendered them right at the storm and we have a lot of those same issues here,” Fryer said.

The groups say they are prepared to help if there are more storms. Right now, they’re working to find these animals their forever homes.

About $5,000 was raised here in the Chattahoochee Valley to help care for the animals brought to Columbus from Louisiana and the displaced animals in Louisiana shelters right now. Click here to donate.