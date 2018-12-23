Local nonproft provides gifts for children whose parents are behind bars

The local non-profit NewLife-Second Chance Outreach, Inc hosted a toy drive for children whose parents are incarcerated. NewLife Second Chance Outreach, Inc is a non profit organization that focuses on rehabilitating ex-offenders with reentry workshops and job readiness training.

The local non-profit conducted telephone screenings with families to see what was on the children’s wish list and personalized each gift with the name of the person who was incarcerated. Waleisah Wilson is the founder of this non-profit. She was incarcerated for about a year for arson and says not only does the parent serve time but so does their loved ones while they are away.

“Is there anything that you would like for us to get for them and write in your name? Because I would think that, that is something completely different to go every year your momma and daddy, they’re there for you, getting you something for Christmas and all of a sudden, “where is my present from momma, where is my present from daddy,” Wilson said.

By doing this toy drive Wilson says she is providing families with the Christmas she would have wanted while she was incarcerated.

In order to qualify guardians of the children must have proof that the parent incarcerated is active in their child’s life by providing letters, proof of calls or visits.