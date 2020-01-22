Local officials bring in vendors to talk about bringing paid parking to Uptown

The City of Columbus is looking for ways to improve the flow of traffic throughout Uptown. Members of a parking committee met to consider different ways to bring paid parking to Uptown.

The parking committee consists of officials from Uptown Columbus, Columbus State University, the Columbus Police Department, and other agencies. They held their first meeting today.

The committee brought in a vendor that specializes in regulating parking through an app called Passport. With this app, folks would be able to secure their parking spot by paying through the app.

Parking officials would be able to issue parking permits and citations. Deputy city manager Lisa Goodwin says a mobile app is just one parking option they are considering.

“We are putting together a true parking management plan. That parking management plan will not only include parking meters, but it will also include the garages and how best to get people inside those garages,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin says they plan to look at several different vendors before bringing their findings to the public.

Council has not voted to approve bringing paid parking to Uptown. After they hear from other vendors, Goodwin says the committee plans to present their recommendation to council.

The committee plans to hold a public meeting in February. News 3 will give you a heads up when that meeting date is announced.