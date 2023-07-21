COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee Valley has seen some of the hottest temperatures this summer.

WRBL Meteorologist Cody Nickel says July 20 and July 21 were the hottest days of the year so far, at 97 degrees both days. Although the air temperature was the same, he says the heat index on Friday was higher.

“Your body can overexert in a shorter time frame when the heat index is well over triple digits, close to 110 in some areas,” said Nickel. “That’s why we always say limit your outdoor exposure to the morning, to the evening, and also hydrate and just listen to your body.”

Along with limiting your outdoor exposure, health officials recommend wearing breathable, lightweight fabrics. Columbus Health Department officials also say cooling down too quickly can do more harm than good.

“You don’t want to send your body into any kind of shock going from one extreme to the other,” said Pamela Kirkland, the public relations coordinator for the West Central Health District. “You want to cool down gradually. Remember to keep hydrated and drink Gatorade or water while you’re outside. Don’t wait until you get thirsty to drink.”

According to the American Red Cross, the average person needs to drink around three-fourths of a gallon of water daily to prevent heat illness. If you are sweating a lot during a workout, experts say drink water or other sports drinks and eat snacks to replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.